Cate Baseball Beats Villanova in Eight innings

Baseball

Villanova committed an error on Bryce Huerta's hit and Dylan El scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning. lifting Cate to a 3-2 win over the Wildcats in the Frontier League baseball opener in Ojai on Wednesday.

"This was a great way to kick off league play," assistant coach Dave Soto said. "Villanova is a really scrappy team that plays hard, so I'm proud of the way we battled. It wasn't our cleanest game, but they aren't always going to be pretty. I hope we never lose the fight we showed today."

After falling behind 1-0, Cate took the lead in the fourth inning when Jake Dexter-Meldrum doubled home Ell (2-4, two runs scored, stolen base). Huerta, who was celebrating his birthday, gave the Rams a 2-1 lead on a Villanova error. He went 2-4 and stole two bases. Dean Smith also went 2-4.

Villanova tied the score in the sixth.

Joel Revo turned in a gusty performance on the mound for the Rams, going all 8 innings while striking out 6 and walking just one. The junior southpaw surrendered just one earned run.

The Rams and Wildcats will match up again on Friday at Cate.

