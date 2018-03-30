Cate Baseball Falls Short Against Faith Baptist

Baseball

Cate's seventh-inning rally fell short at Faith Baptist, and the Rams dropped a 7-6 baseball decision on Friday in Canoga Park.

The Rams scored two runs in the sixth to tie the score at 4-4. But Faith Baptist came back and scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to go up 7-4.

"We were just a few plays away from knocking off the defending CIF-SS Division 7 champions," Cate assistant Dave Soto said. "Our team showed great heart today; there was plenty of chances for us to hang our heads and quit, but we battled every time we got down. I'm looking forward to seeing how this team competes throughout the year."

William Deardorff had two hits for Cate (2-1). Daniel Panadero lined a double off the wall and drove in two runs the Rams.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.