Cate Baseball Hands Foothill Tech a 4-1 Loss

Baseball

Ethan Cassulo ripped a two-run double in the fifth inning, and Joel Revo pitched a complete-game three hitter, leading Cate to a 4-1 win over Foothill Tech in a Frontier League baseball game on Tuesday.

"This was a big win for us," Cate assistant coach Dave Soto said. "Foothill was undefeated in league so to pick up a win here was huge for us. We need to keep this momentum."

Revo walked two and struck out eight in the road victory. He received outstanding defensive plays in the outfield by Ed Lee and Bryce Huerta.

McCarthy Willet executed a squeeze play for a RBI and Jack Deardorff had a double for the Rams (2-1 in league).

Thew teams play again on Friday at Cate.