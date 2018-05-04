Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 7:40 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Cate Baseball Tops Oxnard to Remain in Playoff Hunt

By Shomik Mukherjee, Sports Reporter | May 4, 2018 | 7:06 p.m.

Cate baseball kept its playoff hopes alive with a 6-4 win on the road over Santa Clara in Oxnard.

Senior Patrick Armstrong '18 led the way for the Rams, going 2-2 with an RBI. Freshman William Deardorff was 1-2 with an RBI while freshman Daniel Panadero also had a hit for the Rams, going 1-4.

Junior Jack Deardorff '19 reached base and later came around to steal home on a heads-up play.

The big hit of the day came off the bat of freshman Zach Hanson '21. Deuces were wild in the top of the 6th inning; the game was tied at two and the Rams had two men on with two outs. That's when Hanson ripped a double into left center field to put the Rams up for good. 

Jack Deardorff '19 picked up the win for Cate, going five innings while yielding just two runs on four hits. The right-hander strike out three Saints on the afternoon. Junior Ethan Cassulo was called upon to close the game for the Rams and threw two innings of relief to seal the deal. 

"I can't say enough about the hit that Zach Hanson had," said Cate coach Dave Soto. "For a young man who hasn't seen much action this season to come up big like that is huge."

Cate (7-6, 3-5) will face rival Thacher on the road on Monday.

Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

