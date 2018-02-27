Cate Baseball Wins Big in Season Opener

Baseball

The one-two punch of Ethan Cassulo and Daniel Panadero powered Cate to an 18-0 baseball victory over Ojai Valley School on Tuesday in Ojai.

The Rams' duo combined for six RBI (three each), three doubles (Panadero hit two) and a triple in the season opener.

Patrick Armstrong had a big day with three hits, including a triple. Zach Hanson hit a pinch-hit two-run double.

Jack Deardorff struck out five and didn't allow a hit in two innings on the mound. Dalton Phillips finished the five-inning game, allowing one hit while striking out three.

"This was a great way for us to get the season going," assistant coach Dave Soto said. "We did a lot of great things today and I'm glad everyone got to see some action. Our pitchers did a great job throwing strikes and we put together some great at bats. We have a way to go to get to where we want to be but I'm pleased with what we did today."



