Cate Baseball Wins Frontier League Opener

Baseball

Four Cate players had two hits in an 11-2 baseball win over Villanova in a Frontier League opener on Tuesday.

Jack Deardorff smacked a pair of doubles and Will Deardorff, Dalton Phillips and Daniel Panadero were the other Rams who had two hits. Phillips and Panadero also had doubles.

Jack Deardorff earned the pitching win, allowing one run on two hits while striking out eight in five innings.

Cate is 1-2 on the season.