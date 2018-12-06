Cate Basketball Pulls Away From Santa Paula in 4th Quarter

Boys Basketball

Khadim Pouye led a fourth-quarter surge to help Cate defeat Santa Paula, 52-46, in the first round of the Ojai Invitational on Thursday.

The Rams (3-1) will face league opponent Villanova in the semifinals on Friday at Thacher.

Pouye scored seven points in 17-9 final quarter as Cate broke a 35-35 tie

Thomas Nettesheim led the Rams with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, and added 4 steals. Knemka Chukwumerije had 11 points.

"It was a very evenly matched game, going back and forth," said Cate coach Andy Gil. "Each time Cate was gaining momemtum, Santa Paula responded with a big three pointer or bucket."

Christian Perez led Santa Paula with 14 points.