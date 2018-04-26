Cate Battles Back to Beat Carpinteria in Five Sets

Boys Volleyball

Cate fought back from two sets down and beat Carpinteria in five in a Tri-Valley League boys volleyball match on Thursday.

The scores were 19-25, 19-25, 25-21, 25-18, 15-11.

Theo Mack sparked the comeback, picking up five digs and putting down seven kills in the third set. Jojo Broussard also was clutch on defnese in the set, earning five digs.

Cullen Barber provided some offense in the fourth set for the Rams, smacking five kills. Carson Williams stepped up in the middle and delivered three kills.

"In set four, we really came together as a team," said Cate coach K.C. Collins.

The Rams continued to play well in the fifth set and completed the comeback win.

"A few critical errors cost us the match in the fifth set," said Carpinteria coach Dino Garcia.

Opposite Jack Gay had 12 kills to lead the Warriors (8-7, 7-5). Middle blocker Ben Medel had eight kills and 3 blocks and libero Jiovani Arciniega picked up 20 digs

Collins lauded the play of libero Albert Barber, who passed well and picked up 23 digs for the match. She also praised setter Sebastian Richardson's hustle to the ball.

"He stepped up to set a great match toward the end, taking some risks, engaging all of our hitters and it paid off," said Collins.

Cate is 9-3 in league, with final matches at Fillmore on Monday and at Bishop Diego on Tuesday.

