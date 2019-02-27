Cate Beaten by Ventura in Boys Tennis, 13-3

Tennis

Cate won three doubles sets in a 13-3 non-league boys tennis loss against defending CIF-SS Division 3 champion Ventura that was called for darkness with two matches yet to be completed.

Brad Gordon and Parker May won two doubles sets and the Rams took a set at No. 3 doubles, 7-6, before the match was called.

Cate's No. 1 singles player Ethan Ha lost a pair of tiebreakers to the Cougars' No. 1 and 2 players.

The Rams (1-4) next play at rival Carpinteria on Thursday.