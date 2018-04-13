Cate Beats Birmingham Charter for 8th Straight Girls Lacross Victory

Lacrosse

Cate girls lacrosse held off a second-half comeback by Birmingham Charter and won 12-9 to improve to 8-0 on the season.

The Rams roared out to an 8-0 lead before Birmingham got on the board.

Birmingham made a run in the second half, but Cate stepped up on defense and staved off the comeback.

Piper Brooks led the defense with four interceptions and forced turnovers. Goalie Liza Borghesani made five saves and several clearances in front of the net.

Brie Walker scored seven goals and had three assists to lead the Cate attack, and Maddie Walker added three goals and two assists.

"I was really proud of the mindset of the team today," Cate coach Renee Mack said. "We went into this non-league game with a nervous-excited energy and determination to bring our best game on the field. And, the team rose to the test."

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.