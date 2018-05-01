Cate Beats Bishop Diego Across Four Tight Sets

Boys Volleyball

Cate boys volleyball got the win over Bishop Diego on Tuesday, but it didn't come easily.

The Rams won 25-17, 21-25, 25-20, 25-23.

Junior Sebastian Richardson rallied up 23 digs and spent the night hustling to distribute the ball. He ended with two kills.

Sophomore middle Ethan Ng connected on quick hits, averaging a .333 while picking up several digs and a block.

Both sophomores Cullen Barber and Theo Mack earned double-doubles on the match. Barber had 13 kills and 14 digs while Mack finished with 22 kills and 19 digs. They each also recorded a number of assists.

Freshman Allen Barber served up a strong display of aces and found his spots with 12 digs.

"We knew we were going to have to play solid, disciplined defense and take a lot of swings against a good block to get past Bishop," Rams coach K.C. Collins said. "We adjusted to our setter picking up most of the digs and executed a better out-of-system offense."

Cate (11-3) will compete in the CIF playoffs next week.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.