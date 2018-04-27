Cate Beats Dos Pueblos to Complete 14-0 Girls Lacrosse Regular Season

Lacrosse

Cate built a 7-2 lead at halftime and held off Dos Pueblos in the second half to win 12-7 and finish unbeaten in the regular season on Friday at Cate.

The Rams won the Channel League title for the second straight year and will enter the playoffs with a 14-0 record.

"Winning 17 of 20 draws, we dominated the center circle and the midfield possession," coach Renee Mack said. "Our double teams and pressure in the midfield converted into multiple forced turnovers. As teammates and leaders, captains Julia Farner and Brie Walker led the field with composure, determination and grit."

Walker and Maddie Erickson each scored four goals, and Erickson had two assists.

Coach Mack praised the play of Piper Brooks, Tessa Denison, Hailey Panzer and Margaux Vitols.

"I was incredibly proud of the team effort today and the support they showed for each other. This team is ready for playoffs."

Dos Pueblos is also going to the playoffs as the Channel League runner-up.

Alexia Vance and Elena Ibbetson each scored two goals to lead the Chargers, while Kailey Johnson and goalie Emily Khetnaree did well at the defensive end. Khetnaree had 14 saves.

"I think we kept them on their toes for a bit there and really made them work for their win this time," DP coach Sam Limkeman said. "It was a really good game and DP is proud to end their regular season 8-2 in league and 12-5 overall.

The Chargers and Rams will learn their playoff draw on Sunday.