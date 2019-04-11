Pixel Tracker

Friday, April 12 , 2019, 11:41 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Tennis

Cate Beats Laguna Blanca to Claim Tri-Valley League Tennis Title

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 11, 2019 | 6:31 p.m.

Cate secured the Tri-Valley League tennis title with an 11-7 win over Laguna Blanca on Thursday,

Ethan Ha dropped just two games in winning three sets at No. 1 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Brad Gordon/Devin Pai also went 3-0.

The big surprise for the Rams was the play Charles Xie and Stefan Suh, said coach Jason Ebin. "They played together for the first time and won all three of their sets."

Kai Nakamura and John-Henry Schulz each took 2-of-3 sets in singles for Laguna Blanca and Matt Bernard played an excellent set, coming in as a sub in the final round, said coach Trevor Thorpe. "We had our chances to win the match, with a few set points squandered at No. 3 doubles."

The Owls were ahead 5-4 in the second round, but Cate took two sets 7-5 to take the lead and gain momentum in the final round.

"Today was really a day about the seniors and possibly their last match at Cate. "They wanted to finish the regular season strong and they did just that. All three senior starters won all their sets which really set the tone for the rest of the team. This was really a huge win for us and I'm just really proud of the whole team." 

The Rams will compete for the league individual championships on Monday at Thacher. 
 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 