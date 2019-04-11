Cate Beats Laguna Blanca to Claim Tri-Valley League Tennis Title

Tennis

Cate secured the Tri-Valley League tennis title with an 11-7 win over Laguna Blanca on Thursday,

Ethan Ha dropped just two games in winning three sets at No. 1 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Brad Gordon/Devin Pai also went 3-0.

The big surprise for the Rams was the play Charles Xie and Stefan Suh, said coach Jason Ebin. "They played together for the first time and won all three of their sets."

Kai Nakamura and John-Henry Schulz each took 2-of-3 sets in singles for Laguna Blanca and Matt Bernard played an excellent set, coming in as a sub in the final round, said coach Trevor Thorpe. "We had our chances to win the match, with a few set points squandered at No. 3 doubles."

The Owls were ahead 5-4 in the second round, but Cate took two sets 7-5 to take the lead and gain momentum in the final round.

"Today was really a day about the seniors and possibly their last match at Cate. "They wanted to finish the regular season strong and they did just that. All three senior starters won all their sets which really set the tone for the rest of the team. This was really a huge win for us and I'm just really proud of the whole team."

The Rams will compete for the league individual championships on Monday at Thacher.

