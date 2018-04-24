Cate Beats Thacher in Close 10-8 Victory

Tennis

Cate boys tennis finished league play with a 10-8 win over visiting Thacher.

The Rams' singles teams put in a strong performance behind sweeps from sophomore Ethan Ha and senior Joseph Thomassen.

On the doubles end, senior Charlie Morris and sophomore Devin Pai secured the win for the Rams.

With the score at 9-8, Morris-Pai pulled out a 7-6 win for the decisive set and a sweep for them on the day. Cate picked up one more set from the doubles team of sophomore Parker May and junior Charles Xie.

Cate (6-6, 6-2) finishes regular season play on Friday when Carpinteria comes to the Mesa.

