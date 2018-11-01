Cate Boys, Anna DiSorbo Qualify for CIF Cross Country Prelims

Water Polo

The Cate boys cross country team and freshman Anna DiSorbo qualified for the CIF Prelims with top-four finishes at the TCAA cross country championships at Lake Casitas on Thursday.

DiSorbo finished third on the 3-mile course in 19:35, the fastest time for a Cate girl on the course.

The boys team finished in fourth place to book a trip to the prelims next weekend in Riverside.

Junior Tesfa Asmara led the Rams with a 13th-place finish in 17:38. Senior co-captain Abnner Olivares had one of his best faces of the year and finished 24th in 18:18. Freshman Nick Patrick finished strong, 29th in 18:45, followed closely by senior co-captain Josh Shields in 30th with a time of 18:56. Sophomore Shion Kato made up huge chunks of time to finish 43d in 19:35.

The Cate girls finished fifth and didn't advance

Senior captain Bella Hillyer closed out her fine Cate career with a 23rd place in 22:10. Freshman Meena Baher was 27th in 22:24, followed by another freshman, Kennedy Simpson, in 23:08. Cate’s scoring was completed by a fourth freshman, Francesca Castellarin, 54th in 25:41.