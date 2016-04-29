Cate Boys Beat Foothill Tech; Celia Foster Has Triumphant Return

Cate swimmers achieved 12 best times and two CIF standards in a dual meet agianst Foothill Tech on Friday.
The Rams won the boys competition, 93-74, and the girls lost, 105-63.
"The swimmers made it clear that they are prepared for next week’s league championship Meet in Malibu," said coach Erik Hansen.
Celia Foster competed in her first meet after suffering a water polo injury and met CIF standards in her first two races: 100 freestyle and 50 free.
Here are Cate's top results from the meet.
Girls:
200 IM: Aparna Iyer – PR.
100 Fly: Halie Straathof – event winner.
50 Free: Celia Foster, Flora Hamilton – CIF cut and PR.
100 Fly: Halie Straathof – event winner.
100 Free: Celia Foster – CIF cut.
500 Free: Tilly Bates, Sarah Dike, Lulu Blau – event winner and all three had PR’s.
100 Back: Halie Straathof – PR.
Boys:
200 Free: Julien Maes, Sam Furmanski – first and second finish, both PR’s.
50 Free: Alex Brown – event winner.
100 Fly: Andre Pincott, Cooper Mayer – one-two finish.
100 Free: Julien Maes, Sam Furmanski – event winner, PR.
500 Free: Cooper Mayer, Nick Carlson – event winner, PR.
200 Free Relay: Kaiser Ke – PR.
400 Free Relay: Julien Maes, Andre Pincott, Cooper Mayer, Alex Brown – event winners.
