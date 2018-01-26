Cate Boys Cruise to 59-43 Victory Over Grace Brethren

Boys Basketball

Strong starts to both halves paid off for Cate boys basketball, as it coasted to a 59-43 home victory over Grace Brethren on Friday.

Marko Pilso scored 27 points, leading the Rams' 20-8 charge in the first quarter. The Lancers kept things even for the rest of the half, but Cate never looked back at the start of the second half. The team rifled another 15-4 run in the third, sealing the game for good.

The Rams improve to 4-2 in the Frontier League. Head coach Andrew Gil noted the game was a "good opportunity to get everyone in the game and work on our ball movement."

Cate continues its season on Saturday in a non-league matchup against Providence at Santa Barbara City College.

