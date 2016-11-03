Cate Boys Earn Spot in CIF Prelims

Cross Country

The Cate boys cross country team earned a spot in CIF Prelims on Thursday afternoon behind the quick legs of junior Kyril Van Schendel.

Van Schendel's time of 16:05 was good for second place overall in the TVCA League Finals Thursday afternoon.

The Rams placed sixth overall in the meet, good for a shot at postseason running.

The Cate girls finished eighth overall, and did not advance to CIF prelims. Sophomore Zoe Hale finished fourteenth with a time of 20:47, earning second team all-league honors. Junior Isabela Montes de Oca finished sixteenth with a time of 21:11.

The boys will run in the CIF prelims in Riverside on November 12.

