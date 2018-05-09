Cate Falls to San Luis Obispo in CIF Boys Volleyball Playoffs

Boys Volleyball

Cate School’s boys volleyball team ended its season Tuesday night with a hard-fought, second-round match against San Luis Obispo High in the CIF playoffs.

The Rams had scouted the opposition and knew what they needed to do, but were overpowered by quick hitting from the Tigers.

Game scores were 25-16, 25-21 and 25-18.

Theo Mack was a standout in the match for Cate, leading the team with 11 kills, along with three service aces and eight digs.

“Setter Sebastian Richardson did a great job hustling to the passes and provided nine digs for the team,” said coach K.C. Collins. “Albert Barber worked the back row with 11 digs and a service ace.

Carson Williams hit well out of the middle, Collins said, punching down four kills with no hitting errors, while Cullen Barber added a service ace and four kills from the outside.

Senior Ian MacFarlane stepped up in the last match of the year by putting up a solid block in the right side.

“All in all, the team worked hard, kept up a fighting attitude, and ended the match and season on a proud note,” Collins said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.