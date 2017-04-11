Cate Boys Remain Undefeated With Romping of Villanova

Tennis

The Cate boys tennis team continued its undefeated season with a 15-3 win at league rival Villanova on Tuesday afternoon.

Team captain Kevin Ha took down Charlie Quest 7-5 to give the Rams an early 6-0 lead. Brother Ethan Ha also defeated Quest as the Rams went 8-1 in singles play. Mason Mackall replaced Kevin Ha in the second round and notched two 6-0 wins in his first singles appearance this season.

In doubles, Nicholas Hildebrandt successfully teamed with Charlie Xie for the first time. The pairing was successful as the two swept their sets. Charlie Morris and Brad Gordon continued their strong season by sweeping all three sets.

The Rams improved to 10-0, 5-0 on the season with the victory, and next take on Laguna Blanca on Thursday in a non-league contest.

