Boys Soccer

Cate Boys Soccer Breaks Into Win Column

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 22, 2018 | 8:36 p.m.

Buba Fofanah and Gavin Fansler scored goals, and Cate won its first boys soccer game of the season, beating Nordhoff, 2-1, in a Tri-Valley League match.

Nordhoff capitalized on Cate miscue to score in the fourth minute. But the Rams "reasserted themselves," said coach Peter Mack, and took control of the game.

Will Deardorff stole the ball from Nordhoff's right back and slotted to Fofanah for the finish and a 1-1 tie.

The Rams took the lead in the 34th minute when Ben Jessup hit a long ball to Bailor Jalloh at midfield and Jalloh took it deep into the Nordhoff penalty area before  knocking it across the goal mouth to an awaiting Fansler for the goal.

"After our loss to Fillmore last Friday, we knew we could generate multiple quality scoring opportunities, but we also knew that we had to close down the midfield and make the other team more one dimensional," said Mack. "Our guys paid much closer attention to our midfield marking and Nordhoff was forced to play long balls all day, most of which didn't end in easy looks at net. Our back three of Adlai Hester, Ben Jessup, and Peter Firestone were solid, and we got superb supporting play from our wings."

Cate is now 1-2-1 overall and 1-2 in the TVL. The Rams play at Santa Paula on Wednesday.

