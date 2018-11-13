Cate Boys Soccer Drops Season Opener, 1-0

Boys Soccer

Cate was unable overcome an early St. Bonaventure goal and dropped a 1-0 boys soccer decision in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday at Cate.

The Rams created chances at an equalizing goal, including a shot that hit the post.

"Despite some good individual efforts, we were predictably out of sync, given that it was our first game," Cate coach Peter Mack. "We just couldn't seem to connect more than two or three passes before turning the ball over. It certainly wasn't the way we'd prefer to play. But we have several games against good opponents to get the kinks worked out, which I'm confident we'll do."

Cate plays host to crosstown rival and defending CIF-SS and regional champion Carpinteria on Thursday.