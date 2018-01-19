Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 2:00 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Cate Boys Soccer Gives Fillmore a Battle in 5-3 Setback

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 19, 2018 | 8:06 p.m.

Cate scored an early goal against Fillmore, but the Flashes answered with three unanswered goals and beat the Rams, 5-3, in a Tri-Valley League boys soccer match on Friday.

Will Deardorff scored off a Bailor Jalloh corner kick in the eighth minute to put Cate in the lead.

Fillmore tied the score about 15 minutes later and then took lead in the 28th minute. The Flashes took advantage of a Cate miscue at midfield and scored again for a 3-1 lead.

Cate made it 3-2 before halftime when Charlie Morris nodded on Deardorff's long throw to Jack Buba Fofanah to the far post

Fillmore scored twice more in the second half and Fofanah tallied a goal for Cate with two minutes to play.

"So far, we've opened league play against two of the best teams in the league," said coach Pete Mack. "We worked hard throughout, but errant passes and unmarked players did us in. Fillmore counter-attacked quickly and we simply couldn't keep pace. Still, it's hard not be pleased with the effort. We're making positive strides each time we take the field."

