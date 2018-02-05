Cate Boys Soccer Plays Well in 1-0 Loss Against Fillmore

Soccer

Cate suffered a 1-0 loss to Fillmore in a Tri-Valley League boys soccer match on Monday night.

The Flashes scored the game winner in the 15th minute, pouncing on a rebound of a point-blank shot that was stopped by Cate goalkeeper Cullen Barber.

"From there, the match see-sawed back and forth. For the most part, our defense held the Flashes to long-range shots, none of which were threatening," said Cate coach Peter Mack.

The Rams came close to tying the match in the waning seconds of play, but Charlie Morris' header was just wide of the post.

"Although the loss was hard to swallow, we feel great about how we played. It was the most organized, most alert we've been all year. We looked calm and confident on both sides of the ball," said Mack.

The Rams close out the seaon Wednesday at home against league leader Santa Paula.