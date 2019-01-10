Pixel Tracker

Boys Soccer

Cate Boys Soccer Team Starts New Year With 2-0 Win

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 10, 2019 | 8:51 p.m.

The Cate boys soccer took the field for the first time in the new year and blanked Foothill Tech, 2-0, for its first Tri-Valley League victory on Thursday at Ventura College.

Freshman Daniel Boateng scored from 25 yards in the 14th minute and assisted on freshman Kobby Nimako's goal in the second  half. Boaten ripped a side volley just above the ground that Nimako deftly deflected into the far upper right corner of the goal.

"It was a pretty stunning goal," said Cate coach Peter Mack.

Cate withstood Foothill Tech threats down the stretch to even its records to 4-4-1 overall and 1-1 in league.

"Considering we've been off for nearly three weeks and that we still have yet to field our whole squad due to injuries and travel complications, our play was far crisper and more creative than we could have reasonably hoped for," Mack said. "We defended well as a unit and played sharp one- and two-touch balls through the midfield.

"Our back line, consisting of Parker Bowlin, Peter Firestone, and Harry Corman, was superb on defense and created real problems on the counterattack for the Dragons."

Goalie Cullen Barber came up with five saves on the night.

"This team has great energy and is putting the pieces together at a rapid rate," added Mack.

The Rams are home to Laguna Blanca on Saturday at 2 p.m.

