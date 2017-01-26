Cate Boys Soccer Wins First TVL Match

Boys Soccer

Juan Magalhaes scored in the first 10 seconds of the game, and the Cate's boys soccer broke into the win column in the Tri-Valley League with a 2-0 victory at Nordhoff on Wednesday,

"This marks the fifth time in as many league games where we have gotten on the board first," Cate coach Peter Mack said. "The first four ended in heartbreak. But Wednesday our work ethic and smart play was rewarded."

Goalkeeper Teddy Wecker recorded the clean sheet in his first varsity start.

Christian Herman fed a through ball to Magalhaes for the quick goal.

The Rams, missing a couple of key players, "showed a ton of poise for 80 minutes, limiting the Rangers to only one shot inside the penalty area," said Mack.

Cate scored a second a goal in the 78th minute, when "Bubba" Fofanah directed a 30-yard free kick to the far post, where Herman settled it and blasted a shot into the far side netting.

Mack praised the passing of Baker Fox and defense of Wecker, Ben Jessup and Jack Deardorff.

Cate (3-6-1, 1-4) plays at Carpinteria on Friday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.