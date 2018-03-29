Cate Boys Swim Relay Teams Post CIF Consideration Times

Swimming

The Cate boys swim team clocked CIF consideration times in two relays during a season-opening meet against Foothill Tech on Wednesday.

Foothill Tech swept the boys and girls competitions.

"The depth and size of the Dragons proved too much for the Rams," Cate coach Erik Hansen said. "However, Cate displayed several promising signs that showed they will be a force to be reckoned towards the end of the season with more training behind their swims."

The 200 medley relay team of Victor Vasquez, Kaiser Ke, Andre Pincot, Marcos Brasil and the 400 relay of Sebastian Sak, Brasil, Jet Ochea and Pincot won with CIF consideration times.

Other event winners for the boys were Sak in the 200 free, Brasil in the 50 and 100 free, Pincot in the 100 fly and Ke in the 100 breast.

On the girls side, Tilly Bates came from behind to win the 500 free and took second in the 200 IM.

