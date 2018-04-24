Cate Boys Take Nordhoff in Three Sets

Boys Volleyball

Rebounding from two tough losses on the road last week, Cate boys volleyball topped Nordoff in straight sets 25-14, 25-13, 25-18.

Sophomore Theo Mack and junior Cullen Barber '19 passed near-perfect matches and Barber finished with 19 kills. Junior Carson Williams earned six kills and three blocks, while sophomore Ethan Ng added a block and two kills to pat.

After a week off the court due to illness, junior Jojo Broussard was back in action contributing a kill and three digs to the cause.

Cate, at 8-3, plays Carpinteria at home on Thursday.

