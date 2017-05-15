Cate Boys Tennis Advances to CIF Semifinals on Total Games, 70-69

Tennis

Cate squeaked out a quarterfinal win by one game, 70-69, against Foothill in the CIF-Southern Section Division boys tennis playoffs on Monday in Santa Ana. The teams tied 9-9 in sets.

Brothers Kevin and Ethan Ha each swept their three sets in singles to give the 18-0 Rams six points.

Cate's No. 1 doubles team of Charlie Morris and Brad Gordon saved the day for the Rams. "They were down 5-1 in the last match of the day and easily could have lost that set 6-1," coach Jason Saltoun-Ebin said. "Instead they fought hard and got one more game to clinch the win for us. Of course, I can't say enough about Kevin and Ethan. We are really lucky to have them at the top of our ladder and they showed yet again how much they wanted to win and really just did everything they could to help us get there."

Saltoun-Ebin said the Rams lost top doubles player Nicholas Hildebrandt to an injury.



"We really felt the loss of Nicholas Hildebrandt, who is out the rest of the season with an aggravated back," the coach said. "But we pulled together as a team and fought for every point."



Cate takes on the winner of Buckley and La Quinta-Westminster in the semifinals on Wednesday.

