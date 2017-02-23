Cate Boys Tennis Edges Santa Barbara in Opener

Tennis

Senior Kevin Ha and his freshman brother Ethan Ha swept their three singles sets and lost a combined four games in six sets, helping the Cate Rams defeat Santa Barbara High, 77-67, on total games after the teams played to a 9-9 tie in a boys tennis season opener on Thursday.

Cate's No. 1 doubles team of senior Christian Herman and junior Nicholas Hildebrandt won two matches and then junior Joseph Thomassen pulled out the final set to even the score at 9-9.

"After only two days of practice because of all the rain I knew we were in for a wild ride," Cate coach Jason Saltoun Ebin commented. "But with so much talent and experience returning from last season, I thought we still had a good shot today against Santa Barbara. I can't remember the last time Cate beat Santa Barbara. Although it is just the first match of the season, the win means a lot to all of us."

