Cate Boys Tennis is No. 1 in CIF Playoff Draw

Tennis

The undefeated Cate boys tennis team received the No. 1 seed in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs on Monday.

The Rams (15-0) will open the first round Wednesday against the winner of a Tuesday wild-card match between Santa Ynez and St. Joseph.

Channel League co-champions Dos Pueblos and San Marcos each got first-round home matches on Wednesday. Dos Pueblos (11-6 ) will play a 17-3 Mira Costa team in Division 1 while the Royals (12-3) host Chaminade (7-7-1) in Division 2. Dos Pueblos lost against Mira Costa, 14-4, last month in a non-league match.

Santa Barbara (8-10) travels to play No. 2 seed Harvard Westlake (20-2) in a Division 1 opener.

In Division 4, Laguna Blanca (13-3), which plays a freelance schedule, received a wild-card berth and hosts Paso Robles (14-6) on Tuesday. The winner travels to Carpinteria (8-10), the Frontier League champion, on Wednesday. Cabrillo (15-2) hosts Oakwood (7-4) in a first-round match on Wednesday.