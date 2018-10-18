Cate Breezes to First-Round Victory in CIF Volleyball Playoffs

Girls Volleyball

Cate jump on visiting Rosemead early and rolled to a 25-10, 25-16, 25-12 sweep in the CIF Division 7 girls volleyball playoff opener on Thursday.

The hitting of Kenzie Davidson, Maya Blattberg and Elise Guerrand-Hermes powered the Rams in the opening set. They combined for 10 kills.



The Rams used tough serving to stave off a Rosemead comeback in the second set and dominated the third set.

Davidson and Blattberg led the Cate attack with 10 kills apiece. The defense was spearheaded by libero Grace Blankenhorn and defensive specialists Finnian Wheland and Kim Rogers.

"All three players did a great job running down Rosemead’s tips and quick shots," said coach Greg Novack.

Freshman middle, Chidera Chukwumerije added 3 kills and 4 blocks and freshman hitter Charlotte Weis served an ace and made some digs in the back row.



Cate will play at Mary Star of the Sea in San Pedro on Saturday

