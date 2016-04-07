Cate Can’t Come Up Big Hit, Falls to College Prep, 3-2

Baseball

Cate's baseball team fell to Oakland's College Prep, 3-2, in a non-league baseball game Thursday at Cate.

College Preps' three runs all came in the second inning when the Cougars took advantage of some key hits and Cate mistakes.

The Rams rallied late but were unable to come up with a big hit when they needed it. Dylan Ell paced Cate at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI. Bryce Huerta also had an RBI and a hit.

Jack Deardorff pitched a strong game. The freshman went four innings, gave up one earned run, and struck out four. Ethan Cassulo took over on the mound for the first time in his baseball career and delivered three strong innings in relief.

"I thought we played a very good ball game against a solid club," said assistant coach Dave Soto. "They didn't make any mistakes defensively and we just couldn't come up with a big hit."

The Rams kick off Frontier League play against rival Thacher on Friday at home.

