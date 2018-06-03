Cate Can’t Cool Off Thacher, Falls 68-51

Boys Basketball

Cate ran into a hot-shooting Thacher team and suffered a 68-51 boys basketball loss at home on Wednesday night.

Marcos Bolano scored 21 points and Skyler Nova had 17 for the Toads, who outscored the Rams 28-11 in the second quarter.

"I would guess they must have shot over 50 percent from field while we must have shot 10 percent," said Cate coach Andy Gil. "We really limited our chances to score having 20-plus turnovers and not being very strong with the ball. Each time we would try to make a run and cut the lead they would respond by hitting a big three. They finished with nine as a team."

Marko Pliso scored 14 points and Patrick Armstrong had 12 to lead Cate. Thomas Nettesheim and Khadim Pouye each scored 10.

Cate is 5-4 overall and 4-3 in the Frontier League; Thacher is 4-4, 3-4.

The Rams play Foothill Tech at Ventura College on Friday night.

