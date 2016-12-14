Cate Can’t Handle Strong Dunn Team

Boys Soccer

The Cate boys soccer team couldn't handle a strong Dunn School squad, falling 3-1 on Wednesday in a non-league match in Carpinteria.

Dunn got on the board early, scoring in the 10th, 20th, and 38th minutes to take a 3-0 lead into halftime.

Cate (2-2-1) struggled to get things going offensively against Dunn's defense, but managed to score when Juan Magalhaes took a pass from Jack Deardoff and placed the ball in the lower left corner of the goal in the 78th minute.

It was too little, too late as the Rams wouldn't score again.

"I am super proud of the way we responded to being down 0-3," said Cate coach Pete Mack. "We showed the kind of fight and grit that will serve us well going forward."

Cate begins league play against Nordhoff on January 6 after winter break.

