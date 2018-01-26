Cate Can’t Hold Lead, Draws With Grace Brethren, 4-4

Boys Soccer

Cate let a two-goal lead slip away in regulation time and finished in a 4-4 draw with Grace Brethren in a Tri-Valley League boys soccer game on Friday.

The Rams took a 2-0 lead in the first half on goals by Buba Fofanah. Charlie Morris assisted on the first and Harry Corman set up the second.

Grace Brethren struck back on a penalty kick, but Cate answered when Bailor Jalloh scored on a long throw from Ben Jessup.

The Lancers scored in the 60th and 72nd minutes to knot the score at 3-3 and send it into overtime.

Fofanah put the Rams up with his third goal of the game in the first five-minute period. But Grace came right back and evened the score in the 87the minute.

"As always, we worked hard, but we lost some composure and Grace took advantage of that," Cate coach Peter Mack said. "I give our guys credit for bouncing back in overtime, but Grace simply made a good play to knot the game again."

The Rams play at Grace Brethren on Monday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.