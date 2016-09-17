Cate Can’t Overcome Mistakes, Falls to 0-2

Football

Visiting Trinity Christian of Monterey took advantage of Cate mistakes in the second quarter and defeated the Rams, 40-21, in a non-league 8-man football game on Saturday.

Pierce Lundt ran for two touchdowns and Drew Anastasio also scored for Cate (0-2).

The Rams jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter, but turnovers hurt them in the second quarter. Trinity Christian capitalized and took the lead for good.

"While this loss was frustrating, the hope is that we are able to learn from our mistakes and move on," assistant coach Dave Soto said. "Our goal every year is to win the Condor League and that is certainly still on the table.

The Rams are back home on Saturday, Sept. 24 against Frazier Mountain. Kickoff will be at 2:30.

