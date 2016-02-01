Cate Can’t Overcome Turnovers at Malibu

Boys Basketball

Cate was plagued by turnovers and suffered a 60-54 loss at Malibu in a Frontier League boys basketball game on Monday night.

Clinton Hall scored 18 points to lead the Rams (4-5 in league). Marko Pliso was held to 9 points.

“Our game plan worked as planned,” Cate coach Andrew Gil said. “We were able to force them into turnovers on our press, but were riddled by turnovers our self.”

The teams were tied 27-27 at halftime. Cate struggled in the third quarter and fell behind 45-36.

“We didn't do a great job of taking care of the ball tonight and Malibu was extremely aggressive and physical and dominated us on the offensive and defensive boards,” said Gil.

Malibu guard Cade McMillin gave Cate’s defense fits with drives to the basket. He scored 23 points to lead the first-place Sharks (7-1).

“Tonight was a tough one, knowing if we would have taken care of the ball we walk away with a win,” said Gil.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.