Cate Can’t Recover From Slow Start

Boys Soccer

Cate gave up two first-half goals and never recovered, losing a 3-1 boys soccer decision against Tri-Valley League-leading Fillmore.

Fillmore scored in the 10th minute and went up 2-0 in the 38th, capitalizing on a Cate turnover.

The Rams stepped up in the second half and got on the board when Christian Herman scored on a diving header off a cross from Harry Corman.

Cate pressed forward and narrowly missed on several scoring chances. Fillmore scored in the final minutes to put the game out of reach.

"We didn't start the game the way needed to start the game, especially against the league's top team," Cate coach Peter Mack said. "We were lackluster and unfocused. Given that, our second half play was pretty darned impressive."

Cate falls to 3-7-1 and 1-6 in league play.