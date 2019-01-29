Cate, Carpinteria Girls Fall in Girls Basketball

Prep Roundup

Maya Blattberg scored 16 points for the Cate girls basketball team in a 64-44 loss to first-place St. Bonaventure in a Tri-Valley League game on Tuesday.

"Maya Blattberg played an incredible game," said coach Amy Venditta.

Elle Smith had 13 points and Lily Zanze added 11 points for the Rams, who outscored the Seraphs 18-17 in the second half.

Cate plays its last regular season game on Thursday at home against Santa Clara.



Santa Paula Beats Carpinteria Girls

Carpinteria showed dramatic improvement in their second meeting with Santa Paula in a 61-29 defeat.

Hannia Hernandez and Michelle Alpizar each scored eight points for the Warriors.

Coach Benti Delacruz had a young, inexperiencd squad playing in a tough Citrus Coast League.

"Our future looks bright with the leaps-and-bounds progress we've made this season," he said.