Cate, Carpinteria Give Solid Efforts in Girls Basketball Defeats

Cate played with toughness in a 63-25 girls basketball loss against Frontier League-leading and CIF-ranked Grace Brethren on Friday.
"We played with intensity and tenacity," said Cate coach Amy Venditta. "Our team plan and internal passing game have grown much stronger."
Elle Smith scored 11 points to lead the Rams and Maya Blattberg adde 12 points.
The Rams (3-4, 2-4 in league) are home against Thacher on Saturday.
La Reina 49, Carpinteria 21
The Warriors played well defensively in the Tri-Valley League loss against La Reina.
"I’m so proud of how hard my girls work, they went after every rebound and every loose ball," said coach Amy Bryant. "It was our best game of the season by far and our seniors were honored as it was our last home game of the season."
Senior Kayana Diaz led the Warriors with seven points.
