Cate Clinches Tri-Valley League Tennis Title

Tennis

Even with one match remaining this season, The Cate girls tennis team clinched the Tri-Valley League title by defeating Foothill Tech on Thursday 13-5.

Almost everyone on the Rams had a solid day, with Grace Fuss and Jackie Cai each sweeping their singles sets (two for Fuss and three for Jackie) and Carol Cai and Sarah Polowczak sweeping three doubles sets.

"Carol Cai and Sarah Polowczak played some of the most impressive tennis I’ve seen from that pairing all season," said Cate head coach Trevor Thorpe. "Sarah was serving really well and Carol played with a lot of intensity and movement."

The Rams (12-1) take on Malibu in their season finale on Monday then participate in Tri-Valley League Individuals at Pepperdine on Tuesday and Thursday.

