Cate Closes Regular Season On High Note, Beats Rival Thacher

Baseball

Cate baseball capped its regular season with a 7-3 rivalry win over Thacher on Wednesday, May 9.

Junior Jack Deardoff brought the lumber for the Rams, going 2-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Fellow junior Ethan Cassulo had two hits and drove home two runs, while senior Patrick Armstrong hit 2-4 and made it to the plate for a run.

In a start from the hill, Deardoff went the distance, yielding just six hits and three walks while striking out three.

With the win, 8-7 Cate now awaits playoff pairings to see if the Rams' season will continue.

"We're not sure what next week has in store for us, but if this was indeed our final game, we went out the way we wanted to," said coach Dave Soto. "We played with so much heart and energy today and I'm proud of the effort."

