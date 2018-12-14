Cate Comes Up Empty in League Opener at Santa Clara, 1-0

Boys Soccer

A hobbled Cate boys soccer team had trouble finishing its scoring chances and wound up on the losing end of a 1-0 decision at Santa Clara in a Tri-Valley League opener on Friday.

Santa Clara scored the game winner in the 60th minute, poking in a loose ball in the Cate 6-yard box.

The Rams pushed to equalize and had the Saints on their heels, but they couldn't convert.

Cate coach Peter Mack said his team is battling through injuries and illness. "We started the game with three healthy subs," he said. "We finished it with none. But, I was thoroughly impressed with our fortitude, especially in the second half."

He cited the play of defenders Peter Firestone, Harry Corman and Parker Bowlin, and the attacking of Will Anderson and brothers Jack and Will Deardorff.

Cate is off for holiday break and returns to league play in January.