Cate Comes Up Short Against Thacher

Boys Basketball

Cate came up short against rival Thacher, falling 50-48, in a Frontier League boys basketball game on Friday night

The Rams had the last possession of the game and were able to get three good looks at the basket but none of them fell.

Senior Clinton Hall finished with 19 for Cate.

"It was an incredible league atmosphere and real loud," said Cate coach Andrew Gil, who was coaching in his first Cate-Thacher rivalry game. ."Our guys know how to compete, now we are looking to turn a corner and get these close games to become wins in our column."

Cate (2-7, 1-3) plays Foothill Tech on Wednesday at Ventura College and hosts Fillmore on Friday.

"Our goal is to win the next two and go into the second round of league play at 3-3," said Gil

