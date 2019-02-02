Pixel Tracker

Boys Basketball

Cate Comes Up Short in Frontier League Title Game at Villanova

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 2, 2019 | 6:57 a.m.

Cate was edged by Villanova, 56-53, in the Frontier League boys basketball championship game on Friday at Villanova.

The Rams stormed back from a 20-12 halftime deficit by outscoring the Wildcats 27-7 in the third quarter to take a 39-37 advantage. But they couldn't sustain that momentum in front of a raucous crowd in the Villanova gym.

Villanova freshman Slayde Lowe hit a pair of three pointers and Issei Nakao made one in the fourth quarter to recharge the Wildcats.

Cate pulled to within one (54-53) after making one of two free throws with five seconds left. The Rams fouled  and Joey Kula hit both free throws to seal the win for Villanova. Kula led all scorers with 18 points.

"It was a rough night for the Rams who were plagued by foul trouble and injury and a whopping 28 turnovers on the night," said Cate coach Andy Gil.

He noted that the big-game atmosphere was a new experience for many of his players.

"This is the first time a lot of our young core has ever played in a game this big and it showed.  It will only help them and the Rams in years to come getting this experience. But tonight the environment and the raucous crowd at Villanova made us play anxious and faster than we wanted."

Cate (11-4,  6-2) finishes second in the Frontier League for the third straight year. Villanova finishes 7-1 in league and is 11-10 overall.

"This one stings, " Gil said. "We had beaten Villanova two times prior, but as all coaches know, beating a team three times in one season is not easy to do.

"Credit to Villanova for out boarding us 16-5 in the first half and really taking us out of the game.  Second-chance points are big momentum killers."

Mason Oetgen and Parker May each had 12 points for the Rams and Ethan Ng added 11 points.

Villanova got 14 points from Christian Nguyen, 12 from Nakao and 11 from Lowe.

Cate and Villanova will learn their draw in the CIF Division 5A playoffs on Sunday.

