Cate Completes Undefeated League Season With Thrashing of Malibu

Tennis

The Cate girls tennis team completed their dominant regular season on Monday, defeating Tri-Valley League opponent 16-2 to complete a 10-0 record in league play.

Cate (13-1, 10-0) swept singles play 9-0, with Grace Fuss sweeping three sets to improve to 23-0 on the season in league play. Sisters Jackie and Carol Cai combined for five singles set wins.

In doubles, the grouping of Sarah Polowczak and Janice Ng led the charge with three set victories. Polowczak has now won 48 straight doubles sets in league play.

Cate is next in action at Pepperdine University for TVL Individuals tomorrow and will take on CIF's D1 playoffs for the first time next Wednesday.

