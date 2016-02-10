Cate Cools Off, Falls to Fillmore

Boys Basketball

Cate wasn't able to sustain its hot shooting from the first quarter and dropped a 63-59 decision at Fillmore in the Frontier League boys basketball finale on Wednesday.

The loss ruined the chance to finish in a three-way tie for third place in the seven-team league. Cate finishes with a 6-6 league record after going 1-11 last season.

"Exponential improvement this season after having only met the team in November," said first-year coach Andrew Gil.

Marko Pliso scored 24 points to lead Cate, including 8 of the team's 21 points in the first quarter.

Cate had trouble handling the quickness of Fillmore's Anes Vega and Angel Velez. They finished with 21 and 19 points, respectively.

Cate now waits to see if will get drawn into the CIF playoffs on Sunday.

"I love my guys and I'm excited for our future and to build on a good season. Now we wait to see if we can sneak into the playoffs," said Gil.

