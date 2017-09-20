Cate Cross Country Teams Place 7th, 8th at Frontier League Meet No. 1

Cross Country

The Cate boys cross country team finished seventh and the girls came in eighth in the first Frontier League Meet on Wednesday at Camino Real Park in Ventura.

Tesfa Amara was the Rams' leading runner for the boys, finishing the 3-mile race in 17:48. Junior Josh Shields and freshman John Rokoine were not far behind, in 33d (18:17) and 34th (18:24) respectively.

The Cate girls, with their top runner injured and another sick, were led by junior Bella Hillyer in 23rd place in 21:43. Two freshman, Jolea Moes and Ariana Stirling, were the next two Ram finishers, in 32nd, (22:37), and 39th (23:02), respectively.

Cate will host the Condor League schools on the Mesa course on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.