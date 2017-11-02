Cate Cross Country Wraps Up in League Finals

Cross Country

The Cate boys and girls cross country teams wrapped up their season on Thursday during the Tri-Valley League finals at Lake Casitas.

The girls squad finished 7th in the league, and were paced by senior Isabela Montes de Oca, who finished ninth overall in her final Cate race with a time of 19:52, good for a Cate girls record on the Lake Casitas course. Junior co-captain Bella Hilyer closed out her fine season by medaling in 25th place with a time of 21:20.

The boys team finished 8th in the league, led by sophomore Tefsa Asmara who finished in 22nd with a time of 17:33. Only one of Cate's boys runners will not return next year.

